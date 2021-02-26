Advertisement

Gap Inc. to build new distribution center in Longview

Posted/updated on: February 26, 2021 at 10:00 am

LONGVIEW — The City of Longview, along with the Longview Economic Development Corporation (LEDCO), announced this week that Gap Inc. plans to open what’s termed a new state-of-the-art Customer Experience Center in the Longview North Business Park. By delivering inventory faster and more efficiently to customers across the country, the $140 million investment will help Gap Inc. meet the rising customer demand for online shopping and reach its future plans for digital growth, according to a city news release.

Gap Inc. anticipates the new campus will create more than 500 full-time jobs in Longview by the end of 2023 and will grow to more than 1,000 full-time jobs in the city over the next five years. Additionally, the company expects to create more than 1,000 part-time and seasonal jobs by 2026. Go here to read more.

