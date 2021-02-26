Advertisement

Food Bank offers food distribution, adds more updates

Posted/updated on: February 26, 2021 at 10:04 am

TYLER — The East Texas Food Bank will offer another drive-thru food distribution on Saturday. It’s set for 10 a.m. till noon while supplies last at the Green Acres Baptist Church parking lot; you’re asked to enter off Barbara St. Families will receive a variety box of fresh produce and milk. The Food Bank is also issuing updates on other items.

SNAP (formerly known as food stamps)

Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced that households who receive SNAP can request replacement benefits due to lost food during the storm. To do this, clients need to call 2-1-1 (option 2) during business hours (M-F, 9-6) to request replacement benefits. 2-1-1 will accept their verbal statement attesting to their loss. Clients can request up to 100% of their monthly benefit depending on how much food was lost.

HHSC also got approval of a Hot Foods Waiver for all current SNAP recipients. This will allow households to purchase hot and already prepared foods at SNAP-approved retailers. This will help people who can’t cook due to power outages, storm damage and lack of water.

I appreciate any stories about both updates so our community knows about local food resources, especially as our families are still struggling to recover from the storm.

