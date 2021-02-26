(NEW YORK) -- An increasing number of Americans are anxious to get COVID-19 vaccines as the rollout continues, with more than half of Americans saying they plan to get vaccinated as soon as possible or have already received at least one dose. More than 13% of the adult population has received at least one dose, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, and more than 6% are fully vaccinated with the two-dose regimen required for the available vaccines. The new figures from a Kaiser Family Foundation poll show that anticipation for the vaccines is growing. At least 55% of Americans have received the vaccine or plan to get vaccinated as soon as possible, according to new results released Friday, compared to 47% in January. The supply of available vaccines still can't meet demand, but the number of doses is expected to increase in the coming weeks, with enough doses for 130 million adults expected by the end of March. One in five Americans also report they are willing to get vaccinated but plan to wait, a decrease from 31% in January. Black Americans and young adults are more likely to say they want to wait and see how the vaccine works for people who already got it. But a notable percentage of Americans still have concerns, with one in five saying they are reluctant to get the vaccine. About 7% of adults say they would only get the vaccine if it is required and 15% say they definitely will not get it. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

More Americans say they plan to get COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible: Poll

Posted/updated on: February 26, 2021 at 5:49 am

By STEPHANIE EBBS, ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- An increasing number of Americans are anxious to get COVID-19 vaccines as the rollout continues, with more than half of Americans saying they plan to get vaccinated as soon as possible or have already received at least one dose.



More than 13% of the adult population has received at least one dose, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, and more than 6% are fully vaccinated with the two-dose regimen required for the available vaccines.



The new figures from a Kaiser Family Foundation poll show that anticipation for the vaccines is growing. At least 55% of Americans have received the vaccine or plan to get vaccinated as soon as possible, according to new results released Friday, compared to 47% in January.



The supply of available vaccines still can't meet demand, but the number of doses is expected to increase in the coming weeks, with enough doses for 130 million adults expected by the end of March.



One in five Americans also report they are willing to get vaccinated but plan to wait, a decrease from 31% in January. Black Americans and young adults are more likely to say they want to wait and see how the vaccine works for people who already got it.



But a notable percentage of Americans still have concerns, with one in five saying they are reluctant to get the vaccine. About 7% of adults say they would only get the vaccine if it is required and 15% say they definitely will not get it.



