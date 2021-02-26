iStock By ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Philadelphia 111, Dallas 97 Brooklyn 129, Orlando 92 New York 140, Sacramento 121 Memphis 122, LA Clippers 94 Washington 112, Denver 110 Milwaukee 129, New Orleans 125 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Chicago 2, Columbus 0 Ottawa 6, Calgary 1 NY Islanders 7, Boston 2 Washington 5, Pittsburgh 2 New Jersey 4, Buffalo 3 (OT) Florida 3, Dallas 2 Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 1 Detroit 5, Nashville 2 Winnipeg 6, Montreal 3 Edmonton 3, Vancouver 0 Vegas at San Jose (Postponed) TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Gonzaga 89, Santa Clara 75 Michigan 79, Iowa 57 Michigan St. 71, Ohio St. 67 Illinois 86, Nebraska 70 Houston 81, W. Kentucky 57 Colorado 80, Southern Cal 62 San Diego St. 78, Boise St. 66 Houston at Wichita St. (Canceled) Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 2/25/21

Posted/updated on: February 26, 2021 at 5:29 am

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Philadelphia 111, Dallas 97

Brooklyn 129, Orlando 92

New York 140, Sacramento 121

Memphis 122, LA Clippers 94

Washington 112, Denver 110

Milwaukee 129, New Orleans 125



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Chicago 2, Columbus 0

Ottawa 6, Calgary 1

NY Islanders 7, Boston 2

Washington 5, Pittsburgh 2

New Jersey 4, Buffalo 3 (OT)

Florida 3, Dallas 2

Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 1

Detroit 5, Nashville 2

Winnipeg 6, Montreal 3

Edmonton 3, Vancouver 0

Vegas at San Jose (Postponed)



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Gonzaga 89, Santa Clara 75

Michigan 79, Iowa 57

Michigan St. 71, Ohio St. 67

Illinois 86, Nebraska 70

Houston 81, W. Kentucky 57

Colorado 80, Southern Cal 62

San Diego St. 78, Boise St. 66

Houston at Wichita St. (Canceled)



