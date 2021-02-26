Scoreboard roundup — 2/25/21

Scoreboard roundup — 2/25/21Posted/updated on: February 26, 2021 at 5:29 am
By ABC News
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Philadelphia 111, Dallas 97
Brooklyn 129, Orlando 92
New York 140, Sacramento 121
Memphis 122, LA Clippers 94
Washington 112, Denver 110
Milwaukee 129, New Orleans 125
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Chicago 2, Columbus 0
Ottawa 6, Calgary 1
NY Islanders 7, Boston 2
Washington 5, Pittsburgh 2
New Jersey 4, Buffalo 3 (OT)
Florida 3, Dallas 2
Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 1
Detroit 5, Nashville 2
Winnipeg 6, Montreal 3
Edmonton 3, Vancouver 0
Vegas at San Jose (Postponed)
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gonzaga 89, Santa Clara 75
Michigan 79, Iowa 57
Michigan St. 71, Ohio St. 67
Illinois 86, Nebraska 70
Houston 81, W. Kentucky 57
Colorado 80, Southern Cal 62
San Diego St. 78, Boise St. 66
Houston at Wichita St. (Canceled)
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.