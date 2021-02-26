John Mulaney reportedly out of rehab and “doing well”

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- Saturday Night Live alum John Mulaney is out of rehab and "doing well" in outpatient sober care, a source tells the New York Post.

The newspaper reported back in December that Mulaney had checked himself into rehab for 60 days due to struggles with alcohol and drug abuse, including cocaine.

"John has completed 60 days in rehab and now he’s in outpatient sober care," says the insider. "He is doing well, although he is still not ready to return to work.”

The 38-year-old comedian, who had been open about his struggle with addiction, "has struggled again during the pandemic," a source told the Post back in December.