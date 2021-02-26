RICHLAND HILLS (AP) – Three workers were injured as a massive North Texas foam recycling plant fire burned all day and into the night. The fire at the Advanced Foam Recycling plant in the Fort Worth suburb of Richland Hills was reported early Thursday afternoon and quickly engulfed the building. A Richland Hills police spokeswoman says two workers suffered minor injuries, while a third self-transported to a hospital. The spokeswoman, Capt. Sheena McEachran, said that person’s condition isn’t known. About 100 firefighters from nine departments fought the blaze that sent up a dense column of smoke visible for about 30 miles.

Massive daylong foam recycling plant burns into the night

Posted/updated on: February 26, 2021 at 4:41 am

RICHLAND HILLS (AP) – Three workers were injured as a massive North Texas foam recycling plant fire burned all day and into the night. The fire at the Advanced Foam Recycling plant in the Fort Worth suburb of Richland Hills was reported early Thursday afternoon and quickly engulfed the building. A Richland Hills police spokeswoman says two workers suffered minor injuries, while a third self-transported to a hospital. The spokeswoman, Capt. Sheena McEachran, said that person’s condition isn’t known. About 100 firefighters from nine departments fought the blaze that sent up a dense column of smoke visible for about 30 miles.

