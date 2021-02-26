CORPUS CHRISTI (AP) – Texas officials are taking a page from Corpus Christi’s playbook and stepping up efforts to vaccinate seniors against COVID-19. Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Save Our Seniors initiative at a news conference in Corpus Christi on Thursday. Abbott says more than 1,100 National Guard troops will be deployed to help communities identify homebound seniors and vaccinate them against the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo says the city’s fire department has administered 2,000 vaccines in the past month to homebound seniors identified by the city’s Meals on Wheels program and that 144 have been vaccinated fully.

Texas to find, vaccinate homebound seniors against COVID-19

Posted/updated on: February 26, 2021 at 4:40 am

CORPUS CHRISTI (AP) – Texas officials are taking a page from Corpus Christi’s playbook and stepping up efforts to vaccinate seniors against COVID-19. Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Save Our Seniors initiative at a news conference in Corpus Christi on Thursday. Abbott says more than 1,100 National Guard troops will be deployed to help communities identify homebound seniors and vaccinate them against the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo says the city’s fire department has administered 2,000 vaccines in the past month to homebound seniors identified by the city’s Meals on Wheels program and that 144 have been vaccinated fully.

