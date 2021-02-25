Advertisement

Smith County Animal Control & Shelter to Charge Small Fees to Offset Costs

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2021 at 3:57 pm

TYLER — The Smith County Animal Control and Shelter will begin charging small fees, beginning April 1, to offset the costs of housing dogs at the shelter. Smith County Animal Control and Shelter Supervisor Amber Greene gave a report to the Smith County Commissioners Court, which approved the implementation of a fee schedule at its meeting Tuesday. Click here and then click the “News” tab for more details.

