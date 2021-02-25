Advertisement

Breaking News: Big drop on Wall Street

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2021 at 3:30 pm

Breaking News: Big drop on Wall Street: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – Stocks moved solidly lower Thursday as the recent theme of the market – rising bond yields and falling prices of technology companies – continued to weigh on trading. The Dow fell 560 points, the Nasdaq was down 479, and the S&P dropped 96 points.

Investors turned their focus to another wild surge in GameStop and a handful of other stocks favored by online investors. The money-losing video game retailer soared after more than doubling in the last hour of trading a day earlier.

Go Back