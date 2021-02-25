Advertisement

Roberts: ‘opportunity to be vaccinated is coming sooner than later’

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2021 at 5:21 pm

TYLER — With many east Texans waiting on a list to get vaccinated, NET Health’s George Roberts told KTBB, “We know that there is a great demand from the public to get not only the first doses as well as the second doses. We are doing the very best we can to get those out to people who can get the supply and as soon as we can get those in arms. The team here is doing the best to try and make this happen. Please know that your opportunity to be vaccinated is coming sooner than later.” NET Health says they anticipate vaccinating 5,000 people this week alone. Click here for the latest on vaccine availability.

Go Back