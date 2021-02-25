Advertisement

One person injured in pedestrian accident in Tyler

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2021 at 3:46 pm

TYLER — Tyler police responded to a pedestrian accident Wednesday just before 8pm at S. Broadway Ave. and Grande Blvd. Police say a pedestrian was crossing S. Broadway, not at a crosswalk, and was hit by a vehicle traveling south on South Broadway. The person is listed in stable condition after being taken by EMS to U.T. Health on Beckahm. Police say no charges have been filed on anyone involved in the incident, currently. The case remains under investigation.

Go Back