NET Health rolling 7 day community spread levels down

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2021 at 12:20 pm

TYLER — All counties in the Northeast Texas Public Health District jurisdiction have experienced overall decline of COVID-19 community spread. According to a map released by NET Health Thursday, COVID-19 community spread benchmarks are minimal in Gregg, Anderson, and Rains County. While Smith, Henderson, Wood, and Van Zandt are showing moderate community spread levels. TSA G went below the 15% threshold earlier this month, after more than 6 weeks above the metric. As a result, restaurants, and stores had to keep capacity below 50%. Read more here.

