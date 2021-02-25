Advertisement

Tyler man charged in shooting two after large fight

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2021 at 12:08 pm

TYLER — A Tyler man is accused of shooting a teenager and a juvenile after a large fight near an apartment complex. According to our news partner KETK, Dejuan Anthony Henley, 23, was charged with aggravated assault and is being held in the Smith County Jail. The shooting happened Monday, just after 3 p.m. near the Town Parc Apartment Complex. Tyler police said that 17-year-old Christopher Lynch and the juvenile were in a fight and that it “involved several people.” Henley then allegedly shot Lynch multiple times and the juvenile in the leg. Lynch was taken to a Tyler Fire Department station and then to UT Health for surgery. He is currently in stable condition.

