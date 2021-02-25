Advertisement

Zendaya corrects gendered question about her love life

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2021 at 11:05 am

ABC(NEW YORK) -- Zendaya made it known during a recent interview with Vanity Fair that she didn't appreciate how a certain question was worded. Before answering, the 24-year-old Euphoria star then offered her own correction before sharing her thoughts.

Sitting down for 35 questions for the publication's "Hollywood Issue," Zendaya put on the brakes when asked "What is the quality you like most in a man?"

The Euphoria star instead amended, "What I most like in a person, how about that" before charging straight into her thoughtful response.

Zendaya says the trait she values most is "kindness" before continuing, "Some people are just good people and you can just feel it."

While Emmy Award-winning actress admitted to having a hard time explaining what she meant, she described, "There's this little spark they have, or this little special thing that they have, that just you feel safe and happy around them."

"I don't know what that is, but some people have it and it's special," she concluded.

Of course, the next question then asked, "What is the quality you most like in a woman?"

"Well, I guess that's the same answer," Zendaya replied with a smile.

The publication also tried to gain a little insight into the young actress' love life by asking, "What or who is the greatest love of your life" -- to which she diplomatically responded with, "My work, my job."

"I'm so grateful that I get to do what I love to do," she continued. "But it doesn't even feel like a job."

By Megan Stone

