MARSHALL — The City of Marshall Public Works Department completed testing of the water safety on Tuesday, February 23. After compliance with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) testing procedures, the city-wide Boil Water Notice has now been lifted and water quality has been assured to be safe for consumption on Thursday, February 25. The City of Marshall Public Works Department has verified proper water distribution pressures and the microbiological sample marked “special” collected from representative locations throughout the system were analyzed by an accredited lab to be found safe for consumption.

Advertisement

Marshall lifts boil water notice

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2021 at 10:30 am

MARSHALL — The City of Marshall Public Works Department completed testing of the water safety on Tuesday, February 23. After compliance with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) testing procedures, the city-wide Boil Water Notice has now been lifted and water quality has been assured to be safe for consumption on Thursday, February 25. The City of Marshall Public Works Department has verified proper water distribution pressures and the microbiological sample marked “special” collected from representative locations throughout the system were analyzed by an accredited lab to be found safe for consumption.

Go Back