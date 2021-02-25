Advertisement

Tyler Water Utilities delays disconnections for two months

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2021 at 6:37 am

TYLER — Tyler Water Utilities will delay disconnections for two months and will not be charging late fees or disconnect fees to assist those affected by the recent severe weather event, according to an announcement Wednesday. Customers are encouraged to catch their accounts up as soon as possible during this period. Customers who experienced a leak as a result of the winter storm event may also be eligible for a leak credit through Tyler Water Utilities. If a resident experiences a larger-than-usual bill as a result of a leak or main break on their property, they can apply to the leak credit program for a credit to their account.

Normally, the leak credit is used for hard-to-identify leaks (leaks that a customer may not be aware of until they receive a larger-than-usual bill). Tyler Water Utilities is expanding this program to include leaks that occurred as a result of the storm. Per city ordinance, the maximum credit allowed by the program ordinance is half the cost of the volumetric loss.

Credits will vary depending on the customer’s rate group and gallons lost. Contact the Water Business Office to Request a Leakage Credit Form at (903) 531-1230.

