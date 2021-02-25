AUSTIN (AP) – Federal and military crews have begun playing catch-up with second-dose COVID-19 vaccinations in Texas interrupted by last week’s cold wave. The Federal Emergency Management Agency began administering 42,000 doses Wednesday at Fair Park in Dallas to those from underprivileged ZIP code zones who had signed up for second doses. On Friday, they move on to a vaccination mega-site at Globe Life Field in Arlington. FEMA is also administering second doses at NRG Stadium in Houston to those signed up for them. The vaccinations came as state health officials reported 7,000 new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 cases and 339 new deaths.

FEMA vaccination mega-sites playing catch-up

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2021 at 7:11 am

