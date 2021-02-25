AUSTIN (AP) – A May 1 special election has been set to choose a successor to the late Republican Rep. Ron Wright. Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the special election for the 6th Congressional District seat Tuesday and set a March 3 deadline for candidate filing. Early voting is to begin on April 19. Wright died Feb. 7 after a fight with COVID-19 and lung cancer. He had just been sworn in for a new term in the U.S. House.

Abbott sets May 1 special ballot to replace late congressman

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2021 at 4:37 am

