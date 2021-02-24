Advertisement

Palestine rescinds boil water notice

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2021 at 4:45 pm

PALESTINE — The city of Palestine lifted the boil water notice, Wednesday, that the city had been under due to low water pressure from last week’s winter storms. Felipe Garcia said the city’s utility department had taken the necessary actions to restore adequate pressure. You can contact the city at 903-373-8483, or Texas Commission of Environmental Quality at 512-239-4691. You can read more here.

