The 62nd Azalea & Spring Flower Trail scheduled for March 19-April 4

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2021 at 3:33 pm

TYLER — Visit Tyler gave a status update on the 62 annual Azaleas & Spring Flower Trail on Wednesday. The organization says this year’s dates will be March 19 – April 4. The recent winter storm and frigid temperatures have many wondering what condition the azaleas will be in this year. Visit Tyler consulted with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulturist Greg Grant, who thinks visitors can expect to see about 15-20% of the normal blooms for this time of year. The Azalea Trail stretches ten miles and attracts more than 100,000 visitors to Tyler each year. To read more click here.

