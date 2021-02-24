Advertisement

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2021 at 3:17 pm

Breaking News: Breaking News: Gains for bank stocks help lead major U.S. indexes higher: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street after shaking off a wobbly start. Banks helped lead the gains as bond yields rose, which will allow banks to charge higher rates on mortgages and other loans. The S&P 500 added 1.1% Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4% to another all-time high.

Small-company stocks continued to outpace the rest of the market, as they have done since the beginning of the year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to its highest level in over a year. GameStop doubled suddenly in another burst of volatile trading.

