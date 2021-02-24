Advertisement

Tyler man guilty of murder, pleads guilty to federal firearms violations

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2021 at 3:16 pm

TYLER — A Tyler man has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas. Acting United States Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said Wednesday that Eric Cadell Gipson, 56, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, last June, Gipson, a convicted felon, arranged to buy a 9mm pistol. Six days later, Gipson took possession. Gipson, was previously convicted of murder, robbery and theft, and by law, was prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition. A federal grand jury returned an indictment last fall. Gipson faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

