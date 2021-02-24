Advertisement

Dressin’ Gaudy to close their doors in March

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2021 at 3:06 pm

TYLER — Dressin’ Gaudy has been in business, in Tyler, for more than 3 decades. On Wednesday, the accessories and boutique store on S. Broadway Ave. announced they would be closing their doors for good next month. A Facebook post said that March will be their last month in business. The post also said this weekend will be their last at First Monday in Canton, as well.

