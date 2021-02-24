Advertisement

Grid security addressed by Senator Hall

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2021 at 2:39 pm

DALLAS — State lawmakers are taking action to protect the power grid in the wake of last weeks deep freeze that wreaked havoc on the system. Two years ago north and east Texas State Senator Bob Hall filed a bill that would have created a security council to protect the grid from threats. Hall, who’s district includes such area counties as Van Zandt and Rains counties, says, “We need to be aware of them and quit pretending like it is going to magically appear that whenever we turn the switch on that we are going to have electricity.” He tells CBS 11, in Dallas, that his bill passed the Senate, but died in the House. Another bill that would have ERCOT boost the amount of power in reserves has been re-filed by one of Hall’s colleagues.

Go Back