Marvel movie baddie Frank Grillo on his work ethic, and his “crazy, real” movie ‘Body Brokers’

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2021 at 1:34 pm

Vertical Entertainment(NEW YORK) -- Even you don't recognize actor Frank Grillo's name, you certainly know his face. Since 2014, he's appeared in more than 30 films, including a memorable turn as one of Marvel's baddest baddies, Brock Rumlow/Crossbones.

Grillo gave Chris Evans' Captain America a run for his money in an elevator in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and appeared in Captain America: Civil War as well as the biggest movie of all time, Avengers: Endgame.

The Bronx, New York-born actor will appear in eight movies in 2021 alone, including the new drama Body Brokers, and he'll reprise his comic book villain role in the upcoming Disney+ Marvel What If... animated series.

"You know, I got that 'poor kid I came to the table late' mentality..." the 55-year-old tells ABC Audio with a laugh. "My buddy Liam Neeson is 68 years old and he just finished a flick in Australia, another action movie -- that guy keeps me going."

Grillo adds of his producing partner Joe Carnahan, "Carnahan and I have become friends with Stallone, this guy 75 years old, man. I mean...I realize how old I am when these guys are...in their 70s . They call me 'the kid'!" the actor says, exploding with laughter.

Grillo's latest, Body Brokers, is based on a real scam: one of the provisions in the Affordable Care Act allows rehab centers to collect millions from insurance companies -- and because of it, some centers make a mint by actively hunting recidivist addicts with no intention of getting clean.

Grillo plays Vin, the head of one of these sham centers, sort of a dark-side Tony Robbins. He says director John Swab's vision hooked him. "[He] had experiences with addiction and really understood the world," the actor explains. "And when you start to see the scam of it all...I [was] just like is this real? Like I think I want to get into that business!" he laughs.

Body Brokers, which also stars Val Kilmer's actor son Jack, Boardwalk Empire's Michael K. Williams, and Oscar winner Melissa Leo, is now available on Video On Demand.

By Stephen Iervolino

