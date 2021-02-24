Advertisement

NET Health expects to administer 5,000 vaccines this week

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2021 at 1:16 pm

TYLER — The North East Texas Health authority is once again vaccinating hundreds of people at Harvey Hall in Tyler. Georg Roberts told KTBB Wednesday, “We lost no doses, of those that were on-hand, so that’s good news. We were obviously not able to do any vaccine clinics last week, for a couple of reasons. Number one, the weather prohibited people from getting out and about. And secondly, our supply that we were waiting on the last week, was not able to be able to be delivered either.”

The NET Health President and CEO continued, “That’s the bad news, the good news is that we are back and going this week. We believe that we will give between first and second doses between first and second doses, we will give between 4,500 and 5,000 vaccines.”

