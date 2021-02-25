WHITEHOUSE — The City of Whitehouse received word Thursday, that water samples taken yesterday meet or exceed all requirements from TCEQ and city officials have rescinded the boil water notice issued Feb. 17. Officials said their water system has also returned to normal capacities and residents can resume laundry, dish washing, and car washing. You can read more here .

Advertisement

City of Whitehouse ends boil water notice

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2021 at 10:27 am

WHITEHOUSE — The City of Whitehouse received word Thursday, that water samples taken yesterday meet or exceed all requirements from TCEQ and city officials have rescinded the boil water notice issued Feb. 17. Officials said their water system has also returned to normal capacities and residents can resume laundry, dish washing, and car washing. You can read more here.

Go Back