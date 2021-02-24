Michael B. Jordan admits Chadwick Boseman’s death is what “made me cry the most this year”

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) -- Michael B. Jordan says he is still healing from losing Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman and explained how strongly the loss affected him.

Speaking to for its "Hollywood Issue," the 33-year-old actor opened up about his friendship with Boseman and how it continues to influence his life.

"Our relationship was a very personal one and had a lot of great moments—some that I couldn't fully appreciate and fully understand until now," said Jordan. "I wish I had more time to have our relationship evolve, and grow, and become closer and stronger."

"We got a concentrated dose of Chadwick. He did more in his 43 years of life than most people have done in a lifetime," the Creed star furthered. "he was here for the time he was supposed to be here, and he had his impact, and his legacy. That was clear with the abundance of love that he has gotten from people all over the world."

Noting the "generations of kids" who will continue to look up to the late actor, Jordan says losing Boseman was one of the hardest moments of his life.

"it hurt. It hurt a lot. That's probably what made me cry the most this year," the Emmy Award-nominee confessed.

Boseman passed away on August 28 after a silent four-year battle with colon cancer, of which Jordan expressed, "To keep something like this quiet for so long—our town is nearly impossible to do something like that in. It speaks to the type of person he was, to work as hard as he did into his last moments. It’s truly incredible."