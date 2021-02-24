Shake Shack kicks off chef collaborations each month in 2021

(NEW YORK) -- Shake Shack has enlisted some culinary heavy hitters for a new experience that will give back to the local community and hard-hit restaurant industry. The fast-casual burger chain announced "Now Serving," a year-long series of regional collaborations with well-known chefs and restaurateurs across the U.S. and exclusive, limited-time menu items with a portion of net proceeds to benefit local food nonprofits. The gourmet event kicks off March 4 with Chris Shepherd, owner and executive chef of Underbelly Hospitality in Houston, with net proceeds going towards the Southern Smoke Foundation, a crisis relief organization for people in the food and beverage industry co-founded by Shepherd. Other participating chefs include Pinky Cole of Slutty Vegan in Atlanta, Dominique Crenn of Atelier Crenn in San Francisco, Junghyun Park of Atoboy and Atomix in New York, Joseph “JJ” Johnson of FIELDTRIP in New York and Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio in Chicago, among others. "We’re thrilled to partner with some of the best chefs in the country for this series while giving back to the restaurant community during these difficult times," Mark Rosati, Culinary Director at Shake Shack, said in a statement. "Now Serving brings together a unique vision and style from top chefs who share our passion and commitment, paired with our roadside-inspired classics, and we can’t wait to show our Shack fans what we’re cooking up." Check out the full schedule for Now Serving below and stay tuned for more collaboration updates around the country to come:

March 4: Houston, Chris Shepherd

April 8: Atlanta and New York, Pinky Cole

May 6: New York, Junghyun Park

June 17: Chicago, Sarah Grueneberg

July 22: San Francisco, Dominique Crenn

Sept. 23: New York, JJ Johnson

