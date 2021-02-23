Advertisement

Tyler ISD fares well after ‘winter storm of the century’

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2021 at 6:42 pm

TYLER — Tyler ISD has come through last weeks powerful winter polar vortex very well. On Tuesday, TISD’s Tim Loper told KTBB, “We were well prepared and we knew it was coming. The key for us was preparation. We started getting ready for that storm probably the entire week before. We got a great bunch of people here, we know what our goal is. We know what we have got to do to get it done.” The director of facilities continued, “We were looking at areas and wrapping any pipes and stuff that we thought might freeze.” As far as the two new high schools, Loper said, “WRL is our contractor and we were monitoring the temperatures and things. Anything in the construction area that wasn’t heated or any pipes that were charged in that unheated area, we took precautions to either drain them or put heat tape over them and monitored the campuses daily. Knock on wood, we came through it very nicely.”

