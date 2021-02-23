Advertisement

Whitehouse remains under boil water notice

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2021 at 6:43 pm

WHITEHOUSE — The city of Whitehouse said Tuesday afternoon, most of their customers should have water pressure at almost normal levels. However, the city remains under a boil water notice. The community is being asked to conserve water at this time, as any main break will have an enormous impact on the water supply and distribution system. The city has continued fixing water main breaks and cited their partnership with the city of Tyler, as tremendously helping supply their system and maintaining required pressure. The city will send out an official notice once the boil water notice is lifted.

