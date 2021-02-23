Advertisement

Gregg county and others added to disaster declaration

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2021 at 3:32 pm

LONGVIEW — Gregg county has been added to the President’s Major Disaster Declaration for Individual Assistance. Harrison, Rusk, and Wood counties were also added Tuesday. This will allow for FEMA assistance following last weeks winter weather event. The declaration previously included 77 counties in Texas including Henderson, Panola, Smith, and Upshur counties. To see the complete press release click here. To learn more about assistance click here.

Go Back