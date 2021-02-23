Advertisement

Nordstrom launches new fashion and beauty line celebrating Black creators

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2021 at 7:08 am

NordstromBy NICK PERRY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- A number of fashion and beauty retailers are celebrating Black History Month by putting an emphasis on Black-owned brands, and now you can add department store Nordstrom to that list.



The 12th installation in the New Concepts & Nordstrom series, Black_Space is a collaborative effort between five Black creatives: Creative director Harris Elliot, designer Beth Birkett, fashion editor Azza Yousif and stylists Matthew Henson and Marcus Paul.

The collection, available in select stores from Feb. 11 through early May, honors Black culture, fashion and beauty through several unique points of view. You can also shop the entire collection online.



Black_Space aims to bring recognition and value to these individual talents, as well as the entire Black community.



