Boil water notice for Tyler lifted Tuesday morning

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2021 at 7:05 am

BREAKING NEWS: The boil water notice for Tyler was lifted early Tuesday morning after being in effect for six days. The city of Tyler released a statement saying that “The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes.” The city does recommend that residents should flush all faucets for a minimum of 15 minutes. To do this, turn on the cold water tap at all faucets and run them at full

blast. Begin with the faucet that is highest up in your home or building and then open the others faucets one at a time, moving from the highest floor to the lowest. Water dispensers and ice makers are connected to your water line and city officials says it is a good idea to flush and clean them as well. Some suggested steps are: Change the filter cartridges, throw out ice, flush the water dispenser for 3-5 minutes, run the ice maker for one hour, wash and sanitize bin areas.

Many East Texas communities were put under a boil water notice during the winter storm that hit last week. Millions of Texans around the state lost access to drinking water and electricity for days. Gov. Abbott has promised a full investigation into Electric Reliability County of Texas, the non-profit that provided 90% of the state’s electricity.

