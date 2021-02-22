Advertisement

City of Whitehouse continues to battle water woes

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2021 at 4:53 pm

WHITEHOUSE — The city of Whitehouse continues to struggle in the demand on their water system. The community announced Monday, more water main breaks and damage from electrical system fluctuations that occurred during and after the storm. The 12-inch water main break impacted the system in two ways. First, it forced the shut down of one of the booster pumps to relieve pressure on a nearby valve and to ensure the safety of crews. Additionally, this means the required amount of water to refill and recharge the line, puts the city even more behind in keeping up with demand. Read the complete report here.

