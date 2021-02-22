Advertisement

Tyler expect to lift boil water notice early Tuesday, cleaning and repairing streets

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2021 at 4:32 pm

TYLER — In a Monday update from the the city of Tyler, leaders say they anticipate that the boil water notice will be lifted early Tuesday morning. Officials will make an official announcement once the notice is rescinded. The Tyler Street Department has begun clearing tons of sanding material laid on the roads and fixing potholes from last weeks winter storm. Since materials were most heavily used on bridges and overpasses, street sweepers were a priority in those areas first. The city said all street sweepers are currently mobilized and report it will likely take a week to clean the streets. Read more here.

