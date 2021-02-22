Advertisement

Fire marshal investigating fatal fire near Lindale

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2021 at 3:44 pm

TYLER — The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office announced Monday an investigation into a fatality fire continues. Firefighters from Lindale, Dixie, and Van Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the two-story home on Farm-to-Market Road 849. A passersby reported heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the two-story home, near Lindale at 9 a.m Sunday. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks says, an off-duty firefighter from another area, drove by and helped an elderly woman out of the home. Firefighters found a deceased male in his 50’s on the second floor of the home. His name is not being released at this time pending official identification. Investigators are investigating the origin and cause of the fire.

