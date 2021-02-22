Advertisement

GISD announces virtual learning classes remainder of week

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2021 at 3:44 pm

GLADEWATER — Gladewater ISD is moving to virtual learning for the rest of the week. The school district made the announcement Monday afternoon, due to a lack of water following last week’s winter storm. The district said in a facebook post, they would have 100 laptops ready to check out to students on a first come, first served basis, Tuesday morning. The sign-outs will take place, at the GISD central office on Broadway, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. The school has been without water for days since the storm began moving out of the East Texas area.The district says they hope to resume normal classes March 1.

Go Back