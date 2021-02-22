Advertisement

Suspect wanted in connection to burglary, arrested on multiple charges

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2021 at 3:45 pm

ATHENS — Henderson County Officials say a deputy responded to a burglary in progress Sunday night. Upon getting a vehicle description, that vehicle was discovered at a convenience store, by Athens police. Christie Diane Johnson, 34, of Athens, was discovered inside the store. The HCSO made contact with Johnson, who say, she confessed to having contraband on her. Deputies say a search of the vehicle revealed three firearms, one had been reported stolen out of Arkansas. Inside the vehicle, deputies believe they found methamphetamines. At the Henderson County Jail, officials say they found even more hidden on her. Johnson faces charges of burglary, theft of firearm, tampering with evidence, possession, and unlawful carrying of weapon.

