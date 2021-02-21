City of Tyler updates community

Advertisement

TYLER — At a city update in Tyler, officials said well-traveled roads are beginning to thaw and create slush. A refreeze is expected overnight. Residents are asked to stay home and not travel. ONCOR reports the grid’s stable and back to normal operations in Tyler. Contact Oncor at 1-888-313-4747 to report power outages and downed power lines. The City is working to maintain water pressure but it’s becoming increasingly difficult. Residents are urged to stop dripping faucets, and turn off the water if pipes have burst. Elevated city water tanks and towers must be refilled, to meet demand, and this normally takes place overnight, but because of community-wide faucets dripping, it hasn’t. This request is urgent, as Tyler’s hospitals and dialysis patients depend on adequate water pressure for life-saving measures. More information is available here.

This is a community-wide appeal to conserve water in every way possible. The city plans to work with local non-profits to assist people without insurance, seniors and others who have suffered a lot of water-related damage due to frozen pipes bursting. Transit service to warming centers is available, but may be delayed due to road conditions. Dialysis patients will continue to be transported to their appointments. Residents should call 911 in the case of an emergency or contact the Tyler Fire Department and the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000 for safety checks and assistance. The City of Tyler’s boil water notice remains in effect. The Service center is partnering with private contractors to assist with repairs through the weekend and coming week. As of noon Friday, approximately 1,080 hotel were occupied due to the storm. 608 of rooms occupied are for medical staff and traveling nurses. There are approximately 204 hotel rooms available Friday night at hotels throughout the City.

