LONGVIEW — Longview Public Works crews are addressing water leaks across the city. Officials said Friday that residents could undergo temporary, isolated disturbances with their water. Currently the water system has adequate supply and pressure, but localized disruptions may occur in areas where crews are working to fix leaks. Officials applauded the Public Works teams that have and continue to work day and night in freezing temperatures to fix problems as they arise. Road crews continue to monitor streets and apply a sanding material in trouble spots, but is not equipped to clear snow from roads; a warming trend is expected to help with that. In the meantime, residents are encouraged to avoid traveling.

Repairs may cause temporary, isolated water disruptions in Longview

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2021 at 6:59 am

