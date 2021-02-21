Advertisement

Elizabeth Olsen acknowledges her famous sisters may have influenced her career: “Nepotism is a thing”

ABC(LOS ANGELES) -- Elizabeth Olsen has spent her career trying to set herself apart from her famous older sisters Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, but understands their connection may have opened a few doors for her.

Speaking with Grazia on Thursday, the WandaVision star acknowledged, "Nepotism is a thing and I'm very aware of it."

If she had things her way, however, Olsen maintains "I've always wanted to do it alone."

The 32-year-old actress has found success within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Wanda Maximoff in the Avenger movies and later starring in the massively popular Disney+ series WandaVision, which drops its seventh episode Friday.

Olsen recalled her reaction to hearing the show's pitch for the first time, which was the MCU's first foray into television. "I thought it was perfect for television, and a very original idea that made me excited," she claimed, adding that the series was also a full-circle moment for her.

"I was a very hammy, performative child," described Olsen, influenced by the countless Nick at Nite reruns she'd watch back in the day. "So, I do think I got to live out some sort of childhood dream doing the show."

Olsen was also thrilled to work with co-star Paul Bettany, who plays Vision, again, beaming, "He’s very precise, like me!"

Overall, she's curious to see what happens with her character, Wanda, who has been met with countless tragedies throughout the Avengers movies.

"I see Wanda as a victim of extreme trauma, who does not understand how to process it," she notes. "She has been a human experiment."

As for Olsen's personal life, she doubled down on one thing: You will never see her on Instagram.

"I don’t think that I would like to use that tool to promote myself," she confessed.

