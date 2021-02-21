Advertisement

Paluxy Drive partially closed in Tyler

Posted/updated on: February 20, 2021 at 2:17 pm

TYLER — A semi truck in Tyler found itself helpless on Friday morning, prompting the partial closure of Paluxy Drive. Tyler police said, the southbound lanes of Paluxy Drive were shut down between Jess Davis Drive and Cumberland Road. The dangerous road conditions caused the semi-truck to be stranded in the road. Officers directed traffic, and the department asked motorists to seek alternate routes.

