CarterBloodcare dangerously low, asking donors to make plans to come in when safe

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2021 at 7:00 am

TYLER — Donation centers far and wide have been closed for days on end because ice and snow have made roads to hazardous to drive. According to our news partner KETK, Carter BloodCare is making urgent pleas for donors to give, as soon as possible to boost its dwindling supply. Carter BloodCare provides blood and blood products to dozens of hospitals and clinics in the region. More donation information is available here.

