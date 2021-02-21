Advertisement

Brunos suffers partial ceiling collapse at Vine location

Posted/updated on: February 20, 2021 at 4:28 pm

TYLER — The original Bruno’s Pizza and Pasta location on Vine Avenue in Tyler experienced a partial ceiling collapse. The family owned pizza, sandwich and pasta favorite opened in 1976. According to our news partner KETK, The restaurant has been closed all week due to weather and no one was inside when the ceiling was damaged. Last September, Jay Rumbelow, the owner of Bruno’s Pizza and Pasta, died. He took over running the family business after his father’s death in 1991. They have 2 locations, with a second eatery on Old Jacksonville Road.

