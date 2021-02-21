TYLER — The Texas Department of Transportation is imploring people to avoid travel on I-20 due to dangerous icy conditions. Traffic was closed early Friday at I-20 near Highway 271, due to icy conditions. TxDPS said it continues working multiple crashes, and slide offs along the I-20 corridor. “Use alternate routes to avoid getting stranded!” Get the latest road condition updates by clicking here . A direct quote from DPS says, “We cannot stress enough the unsafe driving conditions.”

DPS says ‘stay home’, closes portions of I-20

Posted/updated on: February 20, 2021 at 6:40 am

