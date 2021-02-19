Advertisement

Why Cameron Diaz “couldn’t imagine” a return to acting

Posted/updated on: February 19, 2021 at 11:06 am

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) -- Cameron Diaz hasn't appeared in a movie since 2014's Annie, and it could be quite a while before we see her in another one -- if ever.

"I'm never going to say never about anything in life. I'm just not that person," the 48-year-old actress told Bruce Bozzi Wednesday on his SiriusXM show Quarantined with Bruce.

"So will I ever make a movie again? I'm not looking to. But will I? I don't know. I have no idea," she continued.

Diaz, who welcomed a baby girl, Raddix Madden, with partner Benji Madden over a year ago, says her daughter was a major factor in her decision to put her acting career on hold.

"I couldn't imagine, being a mom now, where I'm at as a mother with my child at her first year, to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child. I just couldn't," she explained.

Added Diaz, "I wouldn't have been the mom that I am now had I chosen to do that at any other time in my life."

The Charlie's Angel star says that aside from her work with her Avaline wine brand, she's focused on "being a wife and a mother, which has been the most...rewarding."

By George Costantino

