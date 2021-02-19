Tyler urgently requesting residents stop dripping pipes to restore water pressure, stay off roads

TYLER — The city of Tyler is urgently requesting residents to stop dripping pipes, in an effort to restore water pressure. On Friday, the city said the request is urgent, as Tyler’s hospitals and dialysis patients depend on adequate water pressure for life-saving measures. This is a community-wide appeal to conserve water in every way possible. The request goes on to stress for motorists to stay home and not travel, with roads still slick and many hills are impassible. See the complete update by clicking here .

Posted/updated on: February 19, 2021 at 11:16 am

