Cloris Leachman’s cause of death revealed

Posted/updated on: February 19, 2021 at 9:56 am

Vera Anderson/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) -- More details about the death of veteran award-winning actress Cloris Leachman, who died last month, have been revealed.



On Thursday, the county of San Diego released Leachman's death certificate that shows she passed away from a stroke. She had also contracted COVID-19, but the virus was not the cause of the stroke, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The iconic actress had more than seven decades' worth of film and TV credits to her name, including her Oscar-winning role in 1971's The Last Picture Show and eight Emmy Awards, including one for The Mary Tyler Moore Show and two for Malcolm in the Middle.

Phyllis, the Mary Tyler Moore Show spinoff starring Leachman as her MTMS character Phyllis Lindstrom, also earned the actress a Golden Globe Award in 1975.

She was also known for her roles in Mel Brooks' comedy films, including Young Frankenstein and History of the World, Part 1.

Leachman passed away on January 27 at the age of 94; she was cremated on February 7.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

