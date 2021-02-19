Icy, dangerous weather expected from Texas to New York

(NEW YORK) -- Cities from Dallas to New York City will experience icy weather Friday morning. Winter alerts are issued from Texas to Massachusetts. A record-breaking 24-hour snowstorm hit Del Rio, Texas, this week, where up to 11.2 inches fell. Paducah, Kentucky, has seen the coldest eight-day stretch of snowfall on record, and temperatures are staying below 30 degrees. New York City is now experiencing one of the top 10 snowiest Februaries on record, with 24.4 inches having fallen so far this month. On Friday morning, 22 states, from Texas to Massachusetts, are on alert for winter snow, ice and hard freeze. Two C-17 military transport aircraft will be heading to Galveston and Corpus Christi, Texas, likely Friday, to deliver supplies, a senior defense official told ABC News Thursday evening. The official said the aircraft will mainly be used to deliver water. The military help comes at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which itself is responding to a request from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The eastern storm will stretch from Florida to New England Friday with flooding rain in the Carolinas, an icy mix from Virginia to New York and snow from New Jersey to Massachusetts. Throughout the day, an additional 1-3 inches of snow could fall in Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. During the evening, the snow and ice will begin to move out. Across the South, there is a hard freeze warning Friday morning, for Texas, Arizona, Louisiana and Mississippi, where temperatures are currently in the teens and 20s. As of Friday morning there are still more than 500,000 people without power across seven states. Most of Jackson, Mississippi, is currently without water, and city officials say there's no timeline on when it will be restored. "We do not have a definitive timeline as to when the water will be restored in the tanks," Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said during a news conference Thursday. The city will begin water distribution at several sites Friday. In the next 24 hours, however, the weather will improve. Temperatures will reach above freezing Friday afternoon in most of Texas and the South, and are expected to reach the 50s and 60s over the weekend. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Icy, dangerous weather expected from Texas to New York

Posted/updated on: February 19, 2021 at 7:27 am

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Cities from Dallas to New York City will experience icy weather Friday morning.



Winter alerts are issued from Texas to Massachusetts.



A record-breaking 24-hour snowstorm hit Del Rio, Texas, this week, where up to 11.2 inches fell.



Paducah, Kentucky, has seen the coldest eight-day stretch of snowfall on record, and temperatures are staying below 30 degrees.



New York City is now experiencing one of the top 10 snowiest Februaries on record, with 24.4 inches having fallen so far this month.



On Friday morning, 22 states, from Texas to Massachusetts, are on alert for winter snow, ice and hard freeze.



Two C-17 military transport aircraft will be heading to Galveston and Corpus Christi, Texas, likely Friday, to deliver supplies, a senior defense official told ABC News Thursday evening. The official said the aircraft will mainly be used to deliver water.



The military help comes at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which itself is responding to a request from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.



The eastern storm will stretch from Florida to New England Friday with flooding rain in the Carolinas, an icy mix from Virginia to New York and snow from New Jersey to Massachusetts. Throughout the day, an additional 1-3 inches of snow could fall in Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. During the evening, the snow and ice will begin to move out.



Across the South, there is a hard freeze warning Friday morning, for Texas, Arizona, Louisiana and Mississippi, where temperatures are currently in the teens and 20s.



As of Friday morning there are still more than 500,000 people without power across seven states.



Most of Jackson, Mississippi, is currently without water, and city officials say there's no timeline on when it will be restored.



"We do not have a definitive timeline as to when the water will be restored in the tanks," Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said during a news conference Thursday.



The city will begin water distribution at several sites Friday.



In the next 24 hours, however, the weather will improve. Temperatures will reach above freezing Friday afternoon in most of Texas and the South, and are expected to reach the 50s and 60s over the weekend.



Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back